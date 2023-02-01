South Africa

Suicidal stepmom on murder charge after toddler drowns in bath

The woman allegedly tried to commit suicide after the drowning but survived

01 February 2023 - 22:09
A woman is to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Johannesburg woman is facing murder charges for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter before attempting suicide.

The mother allegedly drowned her stepdaughter in a bath in Mulbarton. According to the Mondeor community policing forum, the mother tried to commit suicide but survived.

“The three-year-old baby girl died. When the CPF arrived on scene, the baby had a faint pulse but died soon thereafter at the Netcare Mulbarton Hospital,” said sector 1 chairperson Mike Fontes.

Police confirmed a murder case is being investigated. Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“The matter was postponed to Thursday,” he said.

