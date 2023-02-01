South Africa

Suspected serial business burglar caught in the act in Standerton

01 February 2023 - 21:30 By TimesLIVE
Police say a 29-year-old man was caught damaging air-conditioners in a building with the intent of gaining access to copper cables inside. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

A 29-year-old man suspected of being behind a string of business burglaries in Standerton in Mpumalanga was caught in the act on Wednesday morning when police responded swiftly to an alarm that went off.

The security response team informed the police that an alarm had been triggered in one of the business premises, and police swiftly attended to the call.

“The suspect, believed to be behind a string of business burglaries in Standerton, was caught red-handed. He was reportedly found still damaging the air conditioners with the possibility of unlawfully gaining access to copper cables inside. The suspect was immediately arrested by police on the scene,” police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

He said Standerton has previously experienced business burglaries where suspects gained access through the roof, and Wednesday morning's incident was no different.

The suspect is due to appear at the Standerton District Court on Friday.

“Further investigation will be conducted to ascertain if the suspect is involved in other incidents that were previously reported.”

