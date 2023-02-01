South Africa

The notice is not for everyone, explains the KZN’s taxi association

01 February 2023 - 19:10 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The Umgababa Taxi Association south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has explained the reason for the notice that has been circulating. File photo.
The Umgababa Taxi Association south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has explained the reason for the notice that has been circulating. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Umgababa Taxi Association in the south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has provided clarity on a circulating notice ordering small and privately-owned vehicles carrying pupils to school, to cease operations.

The notice, dated January 26 circulated on social media advising them to stop operating by Tuesday [January 31].

Speaking to TimesLIVE,  the association chairperson Bheki Gumede clarified that the message was addressed to two transport operators in the area, reminding them to stop transporting high school students.

“The latter was not meant for everyone. We asked the two operators, transporting pupils to stop the transportation of high school pupils and to continue only with primary school pupils.

“We were not arguing, and I see now that this gave the wrong impression. We had engaged with the operators concerned and simply sent them a letter to confirm our agreement.

The notice from the Umgababa Taxi Association that has been circulating on social media.
The notice from the Umgababa Taxi Association that has been circulating on social media.
Image: Supplied

“We had agreed that all high school pupils in the area would now be transported by the taxi industry and that they will continue providing transport for primary school pupils,” said Gumede.

Gumede said they have been working with various associations to curb the possibility of route wars. 

Gumede added that parents will still be allowed to take their children to school. 

On Wednesday, there were no issues and pupils were transported to school peacefully.

Two weeks ago, the Eastern Cape transport department slammed the Butterworth Taxi Forum for trying to prevent private contractors from taking pupils to school.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand Ramaphosa exit

The party has also decided to cut all ties with the IFP after meetings last week
News
2 days ago

Butterworth taxi group slated for ‘bullying’ other scholar transport operators

The Eastern Cape transport department has slammed the Butterworth Taxi Forum after it said private contractors who were not part of the taxi industry ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  5. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!