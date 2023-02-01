City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava says the entity is not playing to the gallery with its aggressive revenue collection strategy.
On Wednesday City Power, led by new mayor Thapelo Amad, will go to businesses and other customers to cut them off for nonpayment of services.
Mashava said City Power was owed more than R1.9bn in Roodepoort alone.
“This is money for electricity that has been used and we need to recover it. We are not playing to the gallery.”
She said in the past two days City Power received a R5m payment from one of the debtors it had planned to cut off today.
“We make courtesy calls to customers before carrying out the operation. Some pay immediately, which shows the money is there.”
Amad said the city needed the money to boost the city’s poor finances and improve ailing infrastructure.
The operation is due to start shortly.
TimesLIVE
‘We are not playing to the gallery,’ says City Power CEO on collections drive
Image: Belinda Pheto
