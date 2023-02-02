Bus driver 'caught on camera assaulting pupil' charged with attempted murder

The bus arrived, stopped and the driver got off. He was holding a list and started to call the names of pupils until the 17-year-old was the only one left.
“He [the pupil] decided to enter the bus to ask the driver why he could not use the school bus. Apparently, the driver started to assault him, kick him and strangled this boy,” said Thakeng.
The teenager tried to fight back but was overpowered.
“The boy ultimately reported the incident to his mother. He sustained internal injuries, bruises on his face and could not sleep as a result,” said Thakeng.
The driver was initially charged with common assault by Hoopstad police but it was reviewed after consultation with prosecution authorities based on new evidence in a video clip.
The 56-year-old suspect will appear at the Hoopstad magistrate's court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
