Bus driver 'caught on camera assaulting pupil' charged with attempted murder

02 February 2023 - 16:59
A Free State bus driver allegedly caught on camera assaulting a schoolboy has been charged with attempted murder.
A Free State bus driver allegedly caught on camera assaulting a schoolboy has been charged with attempted murder.
A Free State bus driver allegedly caught on camera assaulting a pupil has been arrested.

The pupil was assaulted and strangled in Hoopstad on Monday and the driver is facing charges of common assault and attempted murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said it is alleged that on Monday at about 7am, a 17-year-old was waiting with other pupils at a bus stop in Oranjekuil farm, Hoopstad.

The bus arrived, stopped and the driver got off. He was holding a list and started to call the names of pupils until the 17-year-old was the only one left.

“He [the pupil] decided to enter the bus to ask the driver why he could not use the school bus. Apparently, the driver started to assault him, kick him and strangled this boy,” said Thakeng.

The teenager tried to fight back but was overpowered.

“The boy ultimately reported the incident to his mother. He sustained internal injuries, bruises on his face and could not sleep as a result,” said Thakeng.

The driver was initially charged with common assault by Hoopstad police but it was reviewed after consultation with prosecution authorities based on new evidence in a video clip.

The 56-year-old suspect will appear at the Hoopstad magistrate's court on Friday.

