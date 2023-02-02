Fuel price hike is killing the business, drivers working mostly for petrol, says taxi association

Constant increases in fuel prices will push more people into poverty.

The EFF, Cosatu and a taxi association were reacting to the February 1 fuel price hike.

From Wednesday, petrol prices increased by 28 c/l , diesel with 0.05% sulphur went up by 9c/l, paraffin by 58.00 c/l while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreased by 0.84 c/l.

Mpho Mukhari from Mamelodi local and long distance taxi association (MALLDTA) told TimesLIVE that fuel price hikes were killing their business.

“The hike of petrol and diesel is killing the business. The drivers are working for fuel, they spend from R4,000 to R5,000 a week for fuel. The sad part is that they are not even making that money,” Mukhari said.

He said coping with the increase was hard on the industry which was still limping from the effects of not operating for several months during the Covid-19 hard lockdown.

“Things are better now but taxi owners and drivers still get their cars repossessed by banks because they cannot keep up with the expenses.

“The average bank instalment for the taxis is R13,500 to R16,500. More than 10 taxis a month get repossessed because of rising expenses.”

Mukhari said some taxi owners fired their drivers for not bringing in enough money.