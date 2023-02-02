Life for two men who killed a Coligny woman, dumped her body in pit toilet

The Litchtenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced Johannes Tuelo, 24, and Kamogelo Mokgothu, 26, to life imprisonment for murdering a 29-year-old woman in 2020.
“Their conviction emanates from an incident that occurred in the early hours of November 13 2020 in Coligny, where they were seen by a witness taking turns stabbing a female with a knife,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
When the two men realised the woman, who later became a state witness, had seen them, they confronted her and threatened to kill her if she reported the murder.
Police were called to the scene on November 16 2020 after Thebolo Iddor Makananyane’s body was found inside a pit toilet with multiple stab wounds on her back.
The accused were arrested in December.
They have been in custody since their arrest after the court denied them bail.
The men pleaded not guilty.
In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Dibuseng Ntsala urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment as the accused violated the deceased’s right to life.
North West director of public prosecutions Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo praised the prosecutor and the investigating officer for the conviction.
“The rise in femicide cases calls for a vigorous united front in defeating this scourge,” she said.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
