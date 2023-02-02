South Africa

LISTEN | ‘It’s about economic recovery’: SA Tourism on R1bn Spurs partnership

02 February 2023 - 16:03 By TimesLIVE
Themba Khumalo, acting CEO of South African Tourism, addressing media at Bojanala House in Sandton, Johannesburg, on the proposed sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times/TimesLIVE

South African Tourism briefed media on Thursday after reports emerged of a proposed three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur worth nearly R1bn.

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the proposed deal is aimed at attracting tourists to boost economic recovery. 

“We believe tourism is one of the biggest economic drivers and will continue to increase its influence and its impact on the economy,” he said.  

LISTEN HERE: 

The decision has been met with anger from some South Africans, who say there are better ways to spend the money as the country faces many socioeconomic challenges. 

The DA and ActionSA are among those who have criticised the deal.

ActionSA rejects SA Tourism's proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

ActionSA said the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur using taxpayer money is an expensive PR ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Khumalo said it was nothing new for SA Tourism to spend millions of rand in foreign marketing  and it had been done in previous years.

No contract had yet been signed but the deal had been “partially” approved by the SA Tourism board, he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | What should SA Tourism rather use the proposed R1bn on?

Tourism SA says the deal would enable them to persuade international travellers to visit the country, spend their money and boost the economy.
News
3 hours ago

DA to send delegation to Tottenham to get facts about ‘R1bn SA Tourism deal’

Tottenham Hotspur football club in London can expect a visit from representatives of the DA as the opposition party investigates a report about a ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mzansi reacts to SA Tourism's alleged R1bn Tottenham 'sponsorship' deal

"There are so many teams in the PSL which can use the funds," Andile Ncube said.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago
