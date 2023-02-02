LISTEN | ‘It’s about economic recovery’: SA Tourism on R1bn Spurs partnership

South African Tourism briefed media on Thursday after reports emerged of a proposed three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur worth nearly R1bn.
SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the proposed deal is aimed at attracting tourists to boost economic recovery.
“We believe tourism is one of the biggest economic drivers and will continue to increase its influence and its impact on the economy,” he said.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times/TimesLIVE
The decision has been met with anger from some South Africans, who say there are better ways to spend the money as the country faces many socioeconomic challenges.
The DA and ActionSA are among those who have criticised the deal.
ActionSA rejects SA Tourism's proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur
Khumalo said it was nothing new for SA Tourism to spend millions of rand in foreign marketing and it had been done in previous years.
No contract had yet been signed but the deal had been “partially” approved by the SA Tourism board, he said.
TimesLIVE
