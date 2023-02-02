Parts of Polokwane in Limpopo remain flooded, after heavy downpours on Wednesday afternoon.
Spokesperson for the Polokwane local municipality Thipa Selala said the rain had uprooted trees, leaving some roads blocked. A tree-felling team had been activated to clear affected areas.
“A preliminary report indicates the casualty ward at the Pietersburg Hospital was flooded and closed. More than 20 houses in the Nirvana area were flooded,” Selala said.
He added a wall at the Tshwane University of Technology had collapsed, injuring one person.
Law enforcement had to step in at one stage.
“Some people took advantage of the rain and tried to loot from a business after its fence wall collapsed. Law enforcement was quick to respond and arrested four people,” he said.
Polokwane floods: one person injured as wall collapses
Pietersburg Hospital casualty ward was reportedly flooded and had to be closed.
Image: Twitter: @EricanSA
Selala said the municipality's telephone lines and electricity were affected but its teams had acted swiftly and they were back online.
Residents who need the assistance of the municipality should call 015 290 2000 / 015 023 5000.
