South Africa

Trio nabbed with HIV drugs stolen from a health clinic

02 February 2023 - 08:24 By TImesLIVE
Three Free State men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen ARVs. Stock image.
Three Free State men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen ARVs. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA

The Mangaung metro tactical response team has arrested three men for alleged possession of boxes of antiretrovirals used to treat HIV.

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the men were nabbed at a mall in Kenneth Kaunda Road, Helicon Heights, in Bloemfontein, on Wednesday.

The different brands of ARVs are valued at R85,000.

According to a preliminary investigation, the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof.

The three suspects, aged 28, 43 and 52, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Greed motive for couple who robbed KZN Blind and Deaf Society of millions

The KZN Blind and Deaf society says the sentencing of a Durban couple convicted of the theft of R12.6m would bring an end to a painful chapter in the ...
News
17 hours ago

Hawks swoop on Mpumalanga man for possession of firearm stolen in armed robbery 18 years ago

A 63-year-old Mpumalanga man is set to apply for bail after being bust by the Hawks for possession of a firearm stolen in an armed robbery 18 years ...
News
4 days ago

Suspect who allegedly 'robbed high-ranking' Gauteng cop arrested after high-speed chase

A suspect linked to the robbery of Gauteng deputy provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni was arrested on Friday after a high-speed ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School South Africa
  5. Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries News

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!