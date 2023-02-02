South Africa

WATCH | Pupils hold teachers and cops hostage over schoolmate’s ‘suicide’

Pupils protested in Ficksburg after reports that their fellow pupil committed suicide after being bullied by a teacher

02 February 2023 - 20:15
Pupils from schools in the Maqheleng area in Ficksburg, Free State, attacked police vehicles during a protest against the alleged suicide of a fellow schoolmate.
Pupils from schools in the Maqheleng area in Ficksburg, Free State, attacked police vehicles during a protest against the alleged suicide of a fellow schoolmate.
Image: Twitter/@sa_crime

Police officers and teachers were held hostage at a school in the Free State after a schoolmate allegedly committed suicide after being bullied by a teacher.

The incident happened in the Maqheleng area in Ficksburg where pupils from surrounding schools converged on Tlotlisong Secondary School on Thursday.

“Police officers were called to the scene but the pupils turned to violence. They held two police officers and teachers hostage inside the school,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Peter Mabizela.

“It is reported that the child left a suicide note to say what caused the death and then the learners at the school picketed and it became violent,” he told TimesLIVE.

The pupils overturned a police vehicle which prompted the call for three more police vehicles to the scene, which the pupils pelted with stones, Mabizela said.

“The station commander sent more units to the scene and they were able to disperse the pupils,” he said. 

Five minors were arrested for public violence and will appear in court soon after consulting social workers.

“The procedures for children are different but they will eventually appear in court,” Mabizela said, suggesting the children may have been released into their parents' care.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

ALSO READ

Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female classmate

The Gauteng department of education on Wednesday said a grade 10 boy who allegedly assaulted a girl in his grade has been suspended.
News
1 day ago

KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance

A grade 11 pupil at Sonyongwane high school in Creighton, southern KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly ended her life on Friday, leaving a note highlighting the ...
News
4 days ago

Pupils suspected of throwing out food suspended from Alexandra school

Pupils who allegedly spilled food prepared for them at Alexandra High School on Thursday have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing on ...
News
3 days ago

Bus driver 'caught on camera assaulting pupil' charged with attempted murder

A Free State bus driver allegedly caught on camera assaulting a pupil in Hoopstad has been arrested.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School South Africa
  5. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!