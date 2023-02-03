South Africa

Cape cops make arrests as nearly R11m worth of 'illegal crayfish' is discovered

03 February 2023 - 18:27
Crayfish stored in cooler boxes at Milnerton.
Image: SAPS

Three separate busts have led to the discovery of crayfish worth nearly R11m and multiple arrests across Cape Town.

The first batch was found on Wednesday at a warehouse in Milnerton.

Police spokesperson Capt Nowonga Sukwana said the Maitland flying squad, crime intelligence and stock theft and endangered species unit acted on a tip-off “pertaining to a truck that was hijacked in the early hours of the same day, which paved the way for an integrated operation”.

The team descended on a warehouse in Racing Park, Milnerton, and found crayfish allegedly illegally stored on the premises.

“On arrival at the address, the members searched the premises and found crayfish stored in 180 cooler boxes with an estimated street value of R9m,” said Sukwana. “The suspects are due to appear in court once charged.”

A tip-off led to more arrests on Thursday and crayfish tails worth an estimated R1.7m. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Maitland flying squad, acting on a tip-off, nabbed a suspect in Belhar, searched a property and found the crayfish tails in a fridge.  

“A 21-year-old male was arrested and detained at Belhar SAPS,” said Ndakhe. The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday.

Cape Point crayfish poachers try to ram rangers' boat on to rocks

Crayfish poachers off Cape Point attempted to force a law enforcement boat into the rocks on Wednesday.
News
4 years ago

Over R1m worth of crayfish tails seized in Western Cape

Crayfish tails with an estimated street value of R1.1m have been confiscated by police in the Western Cape.
News
10 months ago

Cape Town metro police also arrested three suspects on Thursday night for possession of crayfish worth R65,000 in Eerste Rivier. Officers had been asked to “be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be transporting crayfish, based on a tip-off received”.

They located it and found whole crayfish, crayfish tails and about R9,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Three suspects — aged 30, 32 and 53 — were arrested for “fishing or possession of Western Cape Rock Lobster without a permit”.

TimesLIVE

