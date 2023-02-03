South Africa

Impala Platinum half-year refined output hit by worsening power cuts

03 February 2023 - 10:46 By Reuters
Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operation. File image.
Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operation. File image.
Image: Supplied

Impala Platinum's output of refined platinum group metal (PGM) fell 9% year-on-year in the second half of 2022 as power cuts and a furnace rebuild hit smelter operations, the company said on Friday.

In a production update, Impala said it had lost an estimated 38,000 refined PGM ounces, nearly 3% of total refined output, due to load-shedding.

Impala's refined output declined to 1.476-million ounces in the six-month period, down from 1.617-million ounces in the same period last year.

“Smelting capacity was constrained by the increased occurrence and severity of load-shedding and worsened by the commencement of the scheduled rebuild of the No 4 furnace in Rustenburg,” Impala said.

Concentrate production was unchanged at 1.616-million ounces and the miner closed the half year with 140,000 ounces of excess inventory.

Bigger rival Anglo American Platinum on Thursday reported a 25% decline in refined PGM output last year, blaming delays on the rebuild of its Polokwane smelter, power outages and lower mine output and grades.

Impala, which has operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Canada, will release its interim results on March 2.

READ MORE:

Ending load-shedding South Africa's 'most immediate' challenge: Ramaphosa

Interventions to stop load-shedding will take a while to have an effect and power cuts will be with us for some time, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
4 days ago

Coal export boost of 20% ‘achievable’ this year, say TRF and RBCT

Companies hope there will be no repeat of strike and derailments that plagued logistics last year
Business Times
5 days ago

Unions gird for job cut threat as load-shedding cripples the economy

Unions are preparing for the worst as businesses indicate that the worsening load-shedding crisis could force them to cut shifts, forego wage ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Good and bad news for the mining industry

China reopens its economy, boosting demand for metals, but load-shedding gloom deepens.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

The raging battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Northam’s latest offer for RBPlat places the ball back in Impala’s court as the mining companies wrestle for control of a coveted orebody.
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  3. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Convicted carjacker’s 6 distinctions put him on the road to a better life News

Latest Videos

Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’
More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court