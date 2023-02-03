South Africa

IN PICS | ‘When it rains we don’t sleep’ — Moretele residents want solutions to flooding

03 February 2023 - 07:12
Flooding after rain on Wednesday in Bosplaas, Hammanskraal.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Residents of Carousel View and surrounding areas have been badly affected by flooding and said they are tired of empty promises from the municipality.

According to residents, the areas are prone to flooding and they suffer as their houses are damaged.

A drain pipeline is what residents believe might fix their problem.

More than 100 households have been affected and residents said they are tired of the losses they suffer due to flooding.

According to residents, they have suffered flooding for 15 years.

Ronald Galane said they need a drainage pipe.

"They should come and help. When it rains it gets very bad.  Two years down the line our houses are going to fall. When it rains children don't go to school," he said.

Moretele municipality mayor Masango George Manyike went to assess the extent of damage caused as a result flooding.

Manyike said he has been communicating with the MEC for social development and said she made a commitment to assist.

Residents of Carousel View and surrounds want solution to flood problem, not mattresses

News
12 hours ago
A flooded house in Moretele municipality.
Image: Supplied
Residents have to walk through water when roads are flooded.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Some residents have complained the flooding is causing structural damage.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
One of the affected residents in her flooded home.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Afffected residents wait to receive a warm meal and mattresses from Gift of the Givers at Carousel Hotel and Casino.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Gift of the Givers donated mattresses and blankets to affected residents.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

TimesLIVE

