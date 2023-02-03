South Africa

JSC defers Constitutional Court interviews again

JSC received four nominations, but one 'was not shortlisted to be interviewed'

03 February 2023 - 16:33
Franny Rabkin journalist
The search continues for a Constitutional Court justice as the latest round of JSC interviews fail to find a candidate. File photo.
The search continues for a Constitutional Court justice as the latest round of JSC interviews fail to find a candidate. File photo.
Image: Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced on Friday it had, for a second time, failed to secure enough suitable candidates to interview for a vacant post at the Constitutional Court.

In a repeat of what happened before the October interviews last year, the JSC said it had received four nominations, but one “was not shortlisted to be interviewed”.

The position on the apex court has been vacant for more than a year since the retirements of justices Sisi Khampepe and Chris Jafta in October 2021.  

The constitution requires the JSC to prepare a list of nominees with three names more than the number of appointments to be made. If there is one vacancy, the list of nominees for the president must comprise four names. If there are two vacancies, the list must comprise five. The president then makes his choice from that list.

With only three interviewable candidates for the vacancy, the JSC said:  “Accordingly, no candidates will be interviewed for the Constitutional Court in April.”

Before October last year, the JSC said it had “considered” four nominations for the vacancy and “one of the candidates was not shortlisted”.

On Friday, the JSC also said no candidates had been nominated for the judge member of the electoral court and that the JSC decided not to shortlist the only nominated candidate for deputy judge president of the labour court and labour appeal court.

Only two candidates were shortlisted for five vacancies on the competition appeal court: Western Cape judge Lister Nuku and Gauteng High Court judge Brian Spilg. 

The JSC said it would be conducting interviews from April 17 to 21.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mahube Molemela’s nomination to lead SCA a boost for women in judiciary

The appeal court justice has been nominated for president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), putting her in line to be the third most senior judge ...
News
23 hours ago

Judging history: The great, grey, grievous John Hlophe saga

Rumours of racism, jealousy, politics and deceit swirl around the judge in a toxic cocktail.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

No ambushing with unsubstantiated allegations at the JSC, say draft guidelines

Allegations may affect a candidate’s dignity and the independence of the judiciary, say guidelines published for public comment
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  5. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’