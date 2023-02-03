Gauteng police have opened an inquest and are investigating a trespassing and assault GBH case after a man who allegedly held teachers hostage and stabbed one at Kagiso Secondary School in the West Rand was shot dead by one of the teachers on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said according to reports, a man had forced entry into the school premises demanding to see the principal.
Sello said the man then found teachers in the staff room having a meeting and allegedly held them hostage.
“According to a preliminary report, one of the teachers managed to escape and fired one shot in the air,” she said.
She said the man charged at the teacher, stabbing him on the arm and the teacher shot him.
“The man was certified dead on the scene and the teacher was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Sello said.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Knife-wielding man who 'held teachers hostage' at Kagiso school shot dead
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
Image: iStock
