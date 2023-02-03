South Africa

Knife-wielding man who 'held teachers hostage' at Kagiso school shot dead

03 February 2023 - 14:31
According to police reports, a man shot dead by a teacher had forced entry at the school premises demanding to see the principal. File photo.
According to police reports, a man shot dead by a teacher had forced entry at the school premises demanding to see the principal. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Gauteng police have opened an inquest and are investigating a trespassing and assault GBH case after a man who allegedly held teachers hostage and stabbed one at Kagiso Secondary School in the West Rand was shot dead by one of the teachers on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said according to reports, a man had forced entry into the school premises demanding to see the principal.

Sello said the man then found teachers in the staff room having a meeting and allegedly held them hostage.

“According to a preliminary report, one of the teachers managed to escape and fired one shot in the air,” she said.

She said the man charged at the teacher, stabbing him on the arm and the teacher shot him.

“The man was certified dead on the scene and the teacher was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Sello said.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Teen tries to save granny as 14 are killed in four attacks in Eastern Cape

A teenager has been hailed as a hero for his valiant attempts to save his relatives from armed attackers.
News
2 hours ago

Grade 10 boy stabbed to death during after school fight in Gauteng

The perpetrators reportedly emerged after school with another group of people who are not from the school.
News
18 hours ago

Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female classmate

The Gauteng department of education on Wednesday said a grade 10 boy who allegedly assaulted a girl in his grade has been suspended.
News
1 day ago
Three Kenyan police officers and their civilian informant were sentenced for the fatal shooting of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani. File photo.
Three Kenyan police officers and their civilian informant were sentenced for the fatal shooting of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani. File photo.
Image: iStock
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  3. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  4. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  5. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’