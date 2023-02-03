South Africa

KZN holidaymaker goes missing from Mumbai airport, sparking search

03 February 2023 - 11:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Dhramalingum Pillay of Tongaat was returning from a holiday in India with his daughter on Monday when he went missing from the airport in Mumbai. He was diagnosed with dementia after suffering a stroke.
Image: Supplied

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has disappeared from Mumbai airport in India, sparking an international search.

Dhramalingum Pillay of Tongaat was returning from a holiday in the country when he went missing.

Family spokesperson Mandy Govender, an ex-police officer and community worker formerly from Tongaat, said CCTV footage confirmed Pillay walked out of the airport.

She said he was diagnosed with dementia after suffering a stroke.

“He was returning to South Africa on Monday morning with his daughter. There was a long flight delay in the early hours of the morning and they were exhausted. His daughter dozed off while sitting on a bench for about 20 minutes and he walked away from her,” said Govender.

She said Indian police; the South African Embassy, with Col Porky Govender, who is based in India; the Indian Consulate; and a member of the Indian Legislative Assembly were working with the family to help find Pillay.

Govender said hundreds of pamphlets with the man’s picture were printed and distributed at strategic points.

“At the moment, with the level of co-operation and support being received, all we can do is be hopeful.”

Govender said the family appealed to South Africans to network with people they knew in India to spread the word.

“Everyone is doing their best and we are using a chat group to communicate on progress in India,” she said.

Govender can be contacted on 067-718-2070 with information that may lead to locating Pillay.

TimesLIVE

