South Africa

Parliamentary committee concerned some KZN schools still using pit toilets

03 February 2023 - 19:15 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Despite calls made to address infrastructure challenges at schools, pupils in KwaZulu-Natal are still using pit toilets.
Despite calls made to address infrastructure challenges at schools, pupils in KwaZulu-Natal are still using pit toilets.
Image: File/ Alaister Russell

Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education has raised concerns about water and sanitation issues which remain a challenge in many KwaZulu-Natal schools. 

The committee raised this concern during its weeklong oversight visit to the province.

The committee, led by the chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, said it was of concern that some schools are still using pit latrines that pose a danger, especially for young pupils.

In the pipeline: department has a year to replace pit latrines at 1,549 schools

The initiative to accelerate the provision of proper toilets, with a R2.4bn budget, is expected to reach its goal by March
News
8 months ago

It said the persistent infrastructure challenges facing some schools in the province were having a negative impact on the provision of quality teaching and learning. 

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee would raise its concerns in its meeting with the MEC for education, Mbali Frazer.

“While we are cognisant of the infrastructure backlog and the unavailability of enough financial resources to remedy the deficiency, the committee has urged for more resources to be directed at remedying the problem. It is unfathomable that some learners are still utilising mud structures that were built by communities many years ago to make available learning environments. It is even more worrying that this affects mostly the poor in rural areas.”

Mbinqo-Gigaba said some of the recommendations made during the committee's  visit to the Harry Gwala educational district in 2021 were not implemented. 

This pointed to dereliction of duty on the part of the provincial department of education officials, she said.

The committee has recommended the department investigate this matter and carry out consequence management in cases where officials had failed to do their work.

“The committee has called for the department to provide an update on the roll-out of the sanitation appropriate for education (Safe) programme to enable the committee to assess the impact and provide solutions to impediments.”

The committee urged the department to strengthen its support to schools in relation to subject advisers to ensure improvements are made in the delivery of learning areas. 

“The progressive improvement of the delivery of learning areas will strengthen learning and improve the system in general,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Blind pupils in Mpumalanga using pit-latrine toilets, report finds

The report highlighted that the department’s school infrastructure backlog was R40.7bn
News
4 months ago

How changes in school infrastructure grant will put safety of pupils on the line

The premature phasing out of funding programme risks leaving schools without appropriate buildings or sanitation facilities
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

School toilet facilities are still the pits

Almost four years after an initiative to have appropriate sanitation in all primary education facilities, pupils and teachers at 1,661 schools are ...
News
10 months ago

SAHRC to take five education departments to court over pit toilets

The SA Human Rights Commission wants the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure, gazetted by basic education minister ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  5. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’