POLL | Do you think it’s OK to use a deceased person’s social media account to promote your work?
Babes Wodumo recently promoted a music single on her late husband’s Facebook account that has 1.4-million followers
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
Musician Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane has been criticised for using her late husband’s social media account to promote her music.
Babes' husband, musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, died on Christmas Eve after suffering a stroke and she has been using his social media account.
She promoted her single Indoda no Sisi, featuring TNS, on her husband’s Facebook account which has 1.4-million followers.
