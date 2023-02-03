South Africa

Protests erupt as school bus driver accused of assaulting pupil appears in court

03 February 2023 - 16:23
Mosuwe Molaba, a bus driver who allegedly assaulted a school pupil in the Free State, is charged with attempted murder.
Mosuwe Molaba, a bus driver who allegedly assaulted a school pupil in the Free State, is charged with attempted murder.
Image: Supplied

Mosuwe Molaba, 55, a school bus driver who allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old pupil in the Free State, has appeared in court and remains in custody.

He appeared briefly in the Hoopstad magistrate's court on Friday. His case was postponed to February 10 for a bail application.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the ANC Women’s League and school pupils protested outside the court as proceedings got under way inside. 

Molaba was arrested after a video clip went viral, allegedly showing him assaulting and strangling a teenager in the bus.

He was charged with assault and attempted murder, said Thakeng.

The video was seemingly taken by another pupil on the bus. It shows the pupil being kicked in the stomach, punched and it appears an attempt was made to push him out the bus.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Free State bus driver caught on camera ‘assaulting’ pupil

Free State education MEC Dr Tate Makgoe has called for the suspension and banning of a transport driver who was recorded allegedly assaulting a pupil ...
News
2 days ago

Bus driver 'caught on camera assaulting pupil' charged with attempted murder

A Free State bus driver allegedly caught on camera assaulting a pupil in Hoopstad has been arrested.
News
1 day ago

‘Help me mama, he’s stabbing me’: Bestie recalls Precious Mochadibana's final words

Precious Sibongile Mochadibana was stabbed to death in front of her mother and children at her home in Crystal Park.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  5. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’