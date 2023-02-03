South Africa

Sassa dismisses fake news that it's hiring 160,000 job seekers

'When in doubt, please go to your nearest Sassa office or call our customer care number'

03 February 2023 - 14:00
People queue for their social relief of distress grant in East London. File image.
Image: Sino Majangaza

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed fake news targeting job seekers that it is hiring 160,000 workers this year.

This after a job offer circulating on social media claimed the agency had a vacancy for people aged from 16 to 35.

The fake post promised job seekers they would receive a salary of between R176,310 and R207,681 a year, excluding benefits.

“Please be aware of the fake news making the rounds on social media,” said Sassa.

“When in doubt, please go to your nearest Sassa office or call our customer care number. Direct people to our page for more information. Do not share your personal information with anyone.”

Sassa warned the public against following or joining social media accounts using the agency’s logo and information as their own. Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to verify information.

“We are concerned about the increase in fake social media pages and groups spreading information about Sassa’s work. We will continue sharing Sassa job vacancies on our official pages or in newspapers.”

He also cautioned people about online scams claiming Sassa has a R700 grant, saying it does not exist.

READ MORE:

Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will receive their grant payments this week, starting with old age grant payments on ...
News
4 days ago

EFF welcomes NSFAS decision to grant Sassa grant recipients automatic funding

Nsfas this week opened bursary applications for 2023 academic year, saying Sassa recipients automatically qualify on financial eligibility and no ...
Politics
1 week ago

Sassa assures beneficiaries gold cards will remain valid after expiry date

"Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to the hijacking by scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023," Sassa said.
News
2 weeks ago
