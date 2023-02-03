“When gun-wielding criminals invade homes and randomly shoot at families, not only does it bring disaster to the family, but it injects fear and anxiety in the rest of the community.”
He urged law enforcement agencies to remain focused and treat each incident as a high priority.
“We urge community members with any information that may lead to the arrest of individuals behind these murders to urgently contact the police.”
King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani and AbaThembu senior traditional leader Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara called on people to stop harbouring criminals and giving police the cold shoulder.
“It breaks my heart that every few months we have mass killings,” said Nelani.
Mtirara said: “In less than 12 hours, 14 people were killed. All these murders are in the Bhityi policing area. There is a high rate of circulation of illegal firearms, murders, stock theft and drug dealing. Criminals are not arrested.”
Qunu resident Unathi Ncedani lost two family members, Nkululeko Ncedani and Sakhele Ncedane, and a friend, Siphelo Ngalo.
“The problem that caused all this is drugs. There is war among drug lords.”
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers is urged to contact the station commander of Bhityi police, Lt-Col Lindile Maqungwana on 079-696-0708.
DispatchLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Teen tries to save granny as 14 are killed in four attacks in Eastern Cape
Ongoing drug violence and stock theft wars blamed
Image: LULAMILE FENI/ File photo
A teenager has been hailed as a hero for his valiant attempts to save his relatives from armed attackers.
Fourteen people were shot and killed in separate attacks in two neighbouring Eastern Cape villages on Wednesday night.
They included a mass shooting of seven people in Upper Qunu, and shootings in Gqunqa, Mvezo and Thantseka.
Three family members — a mother, daughter and grandson — were shot dead at about 8pm at Thantseka.
Three hours later seven people, including three young women, died in a hail of bullets when they were attacked in a tiny room at Upper Qunu, 13km away.
Three other people, including a couple, were shot dead at Gqunqa, and another person died in the Mvezo area.
Ten killed as two rural Eastern Cape villages come under attack
In the Thantseka triple killing, the Daily Dispatch was told how a brave 13-year-old had tried to save the lives of his dying grandmother and his cousin, also 13.
Family spokesperson Mantungulwana Mani said the grandmother and her grandchildren — two 13-year-old boys and two girls aged five — were in the house. The mother of one of the boys was at the house next door.
“According to information the boy was ironing his school uniform and Nosingile Weduwedu [the grandmother] was cooking in the kitchen,” Mani said.
“They noticed a shadow on the kitchen window and thought they were donkeys. But shortly after that they heard gunshots. Weduwedu screamed for help.
“Someone tried to kick open the door, and with his hand inside the door he kept shooting.
“The two boys pushed the door back and it banged on the shooter’s hand. The gun fell inside but the shooter retrieved it. In the process the other boy, Kungawe Weduwedu, was shot and killed while the shooter pumped more bullets into the granny.
“The surviving boy tried to resuscitate them, putting clothing on their wounds to stop the bleeding, but unfortunately they both died.”
Police said the shooters had then gone next door and killed Kungawe’s mother, Dluliswa.
The deceased are said to be related to anti-stock theft association member Mlamli Mgxada, who lost seven family members in a fatal shooting last year. Four people were arrested in that case.
Relatives and community leaders believed the two attacks on Wednesday, the first in Thantseka and the second in Upper Qunu, are unrelated.
They said the shootings were believed to be related to the drug wars and gangsterism that have wreaked havoc in the area, while the Thantseka incident is believed to be related to ongoing stock theft wars.
The couple in Gqunqa were gunned down. Their eight-month-old baby was unharmed.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the seven Upper Qunu victims had been identified as Sakhele Ncedani, 27, Nkululeko Ncedani, 31, Siphelo Ngalo, 27, Mphathiswa Mdingane, 47 — all men — and three women, Sazenathi Saphethu, 22, Afrika (surname and age unknown) and Sihle Khayingana, 29.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings.
A task team has been set up to track, trace and arrest the culprits involved in the incidents.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane also condemned the vicious attacks. “It is heartbreaking to hear that an elderly woman, children and heads of households lose their lives in the most brutal way in our province,” he said.
EC mass shootings: 18 killed in just a few days as premier pleads for cops to prioritise murder investigations
“When gun-wielding criminals invade homes and randomly shoot at families, not only does it bring disaster to the family, but it injects fear and anxiety in the rest of the community.”
He urged law enforcement agencies to remain focused and treat each incident as a high priority.
“We urge community members with any information that may lead to the arrest of individuals behind these murders to urgently contact the police.”
King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani and AbaThembu senior traditional leader Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara called on people to stop harbouring criminals and giving police the cold shoulder.
“It breaks my heart that every few months we have mass killings,” said Nelani.
Mtirara said: “In less than 12 hours, 14 people were killed. All these murders are in the Bhityi policing area. There is a high rate of circulation of illegal firearms, murders, stock theft and drug dealing. Criminals are not arrested.”
Qunu resident Unathi Ncedani lost two family members, Nkululeko Ncedani and Sakhele Ncedane, and a friend, Siphelo Ngalo.
“The problem that caused all this is drugs. There is war among drug lords.”
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers is urged to contact the station commander of Bhityi police, Lt-Col Lindile Maqungwana on 079-696-0708.
DispatchLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres
Key witness in Soweto tavern massacre allegedly murdered
High-ranking Basotho gangster claims he’s innocent, Soweto tavern massacre was a mistake
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos