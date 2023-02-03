As load-shedding intensified on Wednesday there were concerns that Gauteng municipalities which suffered from water shortages would again have more communities with dry taps.
On Wednesday the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding from stage 5 the previous day. The utility again moved to stage 5 on Thursday, which would last until Friday morning.
This happened as Johannesburg and Tshwane metros this week had problems with water shortages. The water supply problem was blamed on constant power outages by Eskom.
DA MP Leon Basson said the government needed an urgent intervention to have backup energy supply for water pump stations.
“Load-shedding is negatively affecting Rand Water’s ability to supply our reservoirs in Gauteng with water.
“Load-shedding has been a problem since 2007 and no viable plan has been made to ensure that these critical pump stations are able to continue pumping water while experiencing load-shedding.”
Basson said if water shortages spread to other municipalities in the country it could result in many communities protesting.
“We fear that these water restrictions could lead to widespread civil unrest, and therefore call for immediate intervention.”
Unstable power supply: ‘We fear water restrictions could lead to widespread civil unrest’- DA
Gauteng municipalities say constant power outages do not allow enough time for reservoirs to get water, this leads to water supply problems.
‘It's a nightmare’: Soshanguve residents open up about water shortages
This week, the residents of Soshanguve in the north of Pretoria took to the streets and burnt tyres and blocked roads in protest against the unstable water supply in their communities.
Tshwane utilities and operations MMC Daryl Johnston blamed the water supply problems on load-shedding.
“Higher levels of load-shedding put serious pressure on the water supply network, affecting both the City of Tshwane network and Rand Water’s bulk supply systems.
“If Rand Water cannot pump the water to Gauteng municipalities, we cannot supply it to residents.”
By Wednesday evening the municipality had restored water to most of the affected areas. SoshanguveBlock L and Mooikloof in the east of Pretoria were the two areas where water had not been fully restored.
Johnston said increased water consumption was problematic and appealed to Tshwane residents to use water sparingly.
“If we fail to do this, our current water problems will likely continue despite all of the City’s efforts.”
Rand Water systems at 39%, 8% higher than a day ago
Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said their water systems were also recovering.
She said two hospitals that were affected, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child and Helen Joseph, had adequate water.
“Out of the 18 Johannesburg Water systems that were flagged after the power failure at the Eikenhof pump station, only four are still at low levels and pockets of suburbs are still experiencing low water pressure.”
