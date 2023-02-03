EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate's court on Friday, where he faces charges related to allegedly discharging a firearm in public during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema appears in East London magistrate's court
LISTEN | Malema, Snyman lose bid for magistrate's recusal
