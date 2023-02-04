A 43-year-old Cape Town woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R15m.
The Western Cape police commercial crimes unit arrested the woman on fraud charges on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the suspect worked for a Cape Town-based distribution company.
“The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors,” said Gwala.
“She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account. As a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m.”
The woman is set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Employee bust for ‘defrauding’ distribution company of R15m
Image: 123RF/scanrail/ File photo
A 43-year-old Cape Town woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R15m.
The Western Cape police commercial crimes unit arrested the woman on fraud charges on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the suspect worked for a Cape Town-based distribution company.
“The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors,” said Gwala.
“She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account. As a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m.”
The woman is set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Senior agriculture department officials hauled to court for alleged R2m flood fund fraud
Did army boss receive a R900 000 birthday caravan at taxpayers' expense?
Arrests for possession of protected plants, endangered reptiles as police clamp down on festive season crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos