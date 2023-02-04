A man died when his car crashed into a rocky embankment on the N12 east near the R59 split in Alberton on the East Rand on Friday.
Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the wrecked vehicle on the side of the road, with the driver trapped in his seat.
“Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24.
Details surrounding the accident are unknown, but authorities are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man killed in crash on East Rand
Image: Supplied
A man died when his car crashed into a rocky embankment on the N12 east near the R59 split in Alberton on the East Rand on Friday.
Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the wrecked vehicle on the side of the road, with the driver trapped in his seat.
“Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24.
Details surrounding the accident are unknown, but authorities are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Woman decapitated in crash on Durban's notorious N2 freeway
Baby survives, mother killed in N3 highway horror crash
AA questions accuracy of road crash statistics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos