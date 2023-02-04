South Africa

SANDF to render much-needed free health services to King Cetshwayo communities

04 February 2023 - 14:29 By TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Commander-in Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), is expected to officiate at this year's Armed Forces Day event.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Commander-in Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), is expected to officiate at this year's Armed Forces Day event.
Image: Kopano Tlape

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is hosting an event from Monday until February 22 to coincide with Armed Forces Day (AFD).

It includes a series of activities, culminating in the main parade on February 21, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate.

The annual AFD is hosted rotationally in different provinces and honours members serving the country and pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.

This year, its focus will be on community outreach programmes which will benefit the King Cetshwayo district.

These include the launch of a five-year project by the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) in Umhlathuze, which aims to offer free medical assistance to those without access to or money for medical services. The programme, called Owethu Project, will render eye care, oral health and animal health services. It will also provide university medical students in northern KwaZulu-Natal with military health skills and an SANDF team will conduct a recruitment drive at the University of Zululand from February 15 to 17.

The SAMHS, with the provincial department of health, will roll out free health services between February 6 and 17 at Eshowe Hospital, KwaMsane Clinic and Mhlathuze Sport Grounds. This will include medical screenings and oral health education for children at KwaZibonele Primary School, after which it will proceed to Maqhwakwazi Hall, Thembalimbe Primary and Dondotha Community Hall.

The SAMHS will also visit Ekhombe Primary, Ekhombe Multipurpose Centre, Makhathini Primary, Qhudeni Hall, Kwa Msane Clinic, Nkundusi Hall and Nsombosi Primary School.

Residents are urged to arrive from 7am for these free services. Those needing urgent assistance must bring their IDs, clinic cards and medical records. 

More information is available from Col Azwi Makombane on 072 470 9445 or Lt-Col Palesa Majavu on 083 341 2595. For information on Armed Forces Day contact Capt Prince Tshabalala on 060 506 0895.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

200 soldiers deployed to protect Eskom assets: SANDF

The South African National Defence Force says it is receiving daily updates on the security situation at various Eskom power stations as it deploys ...
News
1 month ago

SAPS beefs up its manpower with 10,000 new cops

The South African Police Service on Sunday said it was preparing to parade 10,000 newly trained police officers this week.
News
1 month ago

Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders

Dr Nakampe Masiapato will oversee SA’s new streamlined Border Management Authority
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  2. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa
  3. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  4. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  5. ‘Help me mama, he’s stabbing me’: Bestie recalls Precious Mochadibana's final ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’