The department said school governing bodies had been instructed to eliminate corporal punishment in schools.
Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said teachers and all school staff should “desist from administering corporal punishment against learners”.
“We also urge SGBs to make sure that they monitor the use of corporal punishment in our schools. But equally, we also urge learners to exercise high levels of discipline in school,” he said.
“Corporal punishment is a violation of children’s rights, physical integrity, dignity, health, development and education. The effects of corporal punishment are far-reaching and can cause mental and physical harm to children as well as short- and long-term aggression and antisocial behaviour in learners, even as they mature.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Free State principal under investigation for alleged corporal punishment offence
Video footage alleged to show principal punishing pupil for skipping detention
Image: Mark Andrews
Images circulating on social media allegedly showing a Free State high school principal using corporal punishment on a pupil have drawn condemnation from the Free State department of education.
The department has expressed deep concern over the matter, saying the punishment was allegedly meted out to the pupil for skipping detention at Ntsu Secondary School in Bethlehem’s Thabo Mofutsanyane District.
The department on Sunday announced that the incident was under investigation, and harsh action would be taken against any person found guilty of violating the ban on corporal punishment.
In September 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that the common law defence of “reasonable and moderate chastisement” was unconstitutional, effectively banning all corporal punishment of children.
Teacher misconduct complaints soar by 50%
The department said school governing bodies had been instructed to eliminate corporal punishment in schools.
Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said teachers and all school staff should “desist from administering corporal punishment against learners”.
“We also urge SGBs to make sure that they monitor the use of corporal punishment in our schools. But equally, we also urge learners to exercise high levels of discipline in school,” he said.
“Corporal punishment is a violation of children’s rights, physical integrity, dignity, health, development and education. The effects of corporal punishment are far-reaching and can cause mental and physical harm to children as well as short- and long-term aggression and antisocial behaviour in learners, even as they mature.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
EDITORIAL | Key school law amendments under debate could reach far
Curb effects of learning losses with focus on foundation phase: Ramaphosa
Section27 granted leave to appeal ‘shockingly lenient’ sentences for corporal punishment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos