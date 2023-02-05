South Africa

IN PICS | Colour and celebration as Hindu devotees celebrate annual Thai Poosam Kavady festival

05 February 2023 - 11:36 By Sandile Ndlovu
It was a hive of festivities for Hindu devotees as they took part in the annual Hindu Thaipoosam Kavady festival on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu visited various Hindu temples around Durban to capture Kavady celebrations on Saturday.

Thousands of Hindu devotees across the country celebrated the annual Thai Poosam Kavady festival. The festival occurs in the month of Thai (the 10th month on the Tamil calendar) on the day when the full moon passes through the star “Pusam”. This event is called “Thai Poosam”. The festival is one of the biggest on the South African Indian calendar.

Hindu devotees observed the annual Thai Poosam Kavady festival on Saturday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Hindus show their devotion to the Hindu god Murugan by piercing their bodies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Colour and a celebratory mood dominated during the annual Hindu Thai Poosam Kavady festival held at Havenside Grammadave Alayam Temple in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The devotees believe worshipping Murugan every year in this way makes them physically and mentally healthy, and helps clear karmic debts they may have incurred.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
On the day of the festival, many devotees shave their heads and undertake a pilgrimage along a set route while engaging in various acts of devotion.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Devotees prepare for the celebration through regular prayer, following a vegetarian diet and fasting before the annual festival.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The festival sees devotees making devotional sacrifices through dance, food offerings and bodily self-mortification.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Hindu devotees observed the colourful festival in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A Hindu devotee dances and celebrates.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Kavady translates in the Tamil language as a pole slung across the shoulder to evenly distribute the weight of whatever is being carried, usually in bundles on either ends of the pole. The carrying of kavady symbolises the carrying of one's burden and then resting it at the feet of the Hindu god, Muruga.

During this period, devotees observe a fast, including abstaining from meat, for 10 days. The Kavady procession is seen as an outward demonstration of mass devotion to God as Lord Muruga. Devotees “hook” each other with spikes, lime, coconuts, fruits and flowers on their bodies, including piercing their tongues.

After being “hooked”, two-metre-long chariots are attached to their backs and they have to pull them for about 5km.

