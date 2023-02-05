South Africa

Two rhinos killed at Eastern Cape reserve, a decade after surviving poaching attack

05 February 2023 - 16:06
Police are searching for poachers who killed and de-horned two rhinos in an Eastern Cape reserve.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Bonnie and Clyde, a rhino pair who survived a poaching attack a decade ago, were killed and dehorned at an Eastern Cape reserve on Wednesday. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “It is alleged that the two adult rhinos, male and female, were last spotted during an afternoon game drive on February 1 and were discovered dead the following afternoon. Both horns from both carcasses were hacked off. A case of illegal hunting of a protected animal without a permit is under investigation.”

Schotia Safaris private game reserve said they were distraught and angered.

“Bonnie and Clyde were survivors of a past poaching incident in 2012, however this poaching incident would turn out differently. Armed with a high-calibre gun, and a barbaric heart, Bonnie and Clyde were shot and killed on Thursday, and their horns hacked off.

“The only thing we can do going forward, to secure the future of our rhino in South Africa, is to educate people, and to change the law in South Africa, and other countries,” they shared on their Facebook page.

EASTERN CAPE POACHING: Sadly, we believe the number of rhinos poached in the last 3 weeks is now 5. The EC has remained...

Posted by Council of Contributors on Friday, January 13, 2023

The reserve appealed for harsher consequences for killing endangered species, especially rhino, and for the sale of rhino horn to be made legal internationally.

“What is currently happening is poachers will kill the animal for the horn to sell on the black market illegally. This is not necessary, as the horn can be removed without injury to the animal. Even though the horn has been proven to have zero medicinal benefits, the mentality surrounding that will take generations of education to correct. Much longer than the current lives of existing rhino, and the current rate of poaching.

“No owner of rhino wishes to remove or sell their rhinos' horns, but if it is the only way to save rhino, and the population of rhino going forward, then we are left with no other choice but to do it.”

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects to contact the SAPS provincial wildlife co-ordinator, Capt Mornay Viljoen, on 082 319 9216 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

