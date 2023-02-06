Alleged drug dealers intercepted in a farming town, armed with six knives and a sword, are expected to appear in court on Monday in the Eastern Cape.
Highway patrol police arrested five people in separate busts at the weekend in Cookhouse.
“The first three arrests were made on Saturday ... when members were engaged in proactive policing in the Bongweni location. During their stop and searches, one sword, six knives and 28 straws of tik were confiscated,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“The three suspects, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on charges of possession of drugs. The estimated value of the drugs is approximately R540.
“In the second incident, two suspects from Kariega, aged 26 and 66, were arrested [on Sunday] when members followed up on information received of a brown Toyota Corolla transporting drugs from Gqeberha to Cradock. The vehicle was spotted near Cookhouse on the N10 and stopped.
“A total of 143 Mandrax tablets were found in a compartment in the car. The estimated value of the drugs is R11,340. The suspects are detained on charges of dealing and possession of drugs.”
'Drug dealers' intercepted by highway patrol with six knives and a sword
