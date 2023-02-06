South Africa

Joe Phaahla warns South Africa has 'cholera cases imported from Malawi'

06 February 2023 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE
Violett Motta, a health surveillance assistant in Malawi, mixes chlorine with water to disinfect it at a health centre in response to a cholera outbreak in Blantyre on November 16 2022. File Photo.
Violett Motta, a health surveillance assistant in Malawi, mixes chlorine with water to disinfect it at a health centre in response to a cholera outbreak in Blantyre on November 16 2022. File Photo.
Image: Eldson Chagara/Reuters

Health minister Joe Phaahla has called for vigilance after South Africa recorded possible cholera cases “imported” from Malawi.

Two sisters had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service and returned by bus on January 30.

Both developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg.

The health department said one patient presented to a local clinic and was admitted to hospital.

During the case investigation and follow-up of close contacts, the sister reported she also developed diarrhoea while travelling back from Malawi but it resolved within a day and she did not seek healthcare.

A household family member of one sister was admitted to hospital on February 4 with diarrhoea and dehydration, and is considered a possible case.

Laboratory test results are pending and follow-up of close contacts is ongoing, the department said.

Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria vibrio cholerae, and the outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water. Cholera typically causes acute watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages.

It mainly spreads through contaminated or polluted water. People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Symptoms range from mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration. The incubation period (the period from when the person ingests cholera-contaminated water/food to when they first become ill) ranges from a few hours to five days, usually two to three days.

Most people infected will experience mild illness or not feel ill.

The department said cholera is “often predictable and preventable”.

“People are urged to ensure proper hand hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom/toilet, and preparing or eating food. The use of only safe or disinfected water for preparing food, beverages and ice is recommended to prevent possible cholera transmission. Safe disposal of human excrement and nappies is recommended.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and dehydration, with or without a travel history to cholera outbreak countries, is urged to report at their nearest health facility for health screening and early detection.

Health officials at the ports of entry, especially land and air, will remain on alert for travellers arriving from countries experiencing cholera outbreaks.

South Africa is not endemic for cholera, and the last outbreak was in 2008 and 2009 with about 12,000 cases. That resulted from an outbreak in Zimbabwe which led to a surge in imported cases and subsequent local transmission in Mpumalanga and Limpopo through contaminated water.

TimesLIVE

