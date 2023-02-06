South Africa

Rugby player in court after murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba

06 February 2023 - 11:53
Ngcebo Thusi in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.
Ngcebo Thusi in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

Rugby player Ngcebo Thusi appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest in connection with the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba.

Xaba was a third-year TUT student and resided at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria, the university confirmed.

Thusi, who represented Blue Bulls country districts in the 2022 season, appeared in the court filled with students from the Soshanguve campus wanting to follow proceedings.

The case was postponed to February 13 for the state to confirm his address and profile ahead of bail proceedings.

The 21-year-old was found stabbed to death at the campus residence on Thursday.

According to police, Xaba was allegedly drinking with friends, including her ex-boyfriend, on Wednesday. The friends allegedly left the two together that night, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'She just wanted to be great,' says Ntokozo Xaba's family after TUT student's murder

A Newcastle family has been left reeling following the brutal murder this week of Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.
News
1 day ago

TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in

TUT student Ntokozo Xaba was found fatally stabbed in her residence in Pretoria.
News
2 days ago

Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN home

Two armed robbers allegedly held a knife to an 18-year-old mother while she breastfed her newborn baby before raping her in her Pietermaritzburg home ...
News
2 hours ago

‘Help me mama, he’s stabbing me’: Bestie recalls Precious Mochadibana's final words

Precious Sibongile Mochadibana was stabbed to death in front of her mother and children at her home in Crystal Park.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...