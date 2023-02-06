South Africa

‘That didn’t take long’ — CNN host Richard Quest hit by load-shedding

06 February 2023 - 12:13 By TImesLIVE
CNN host Richard Quest is in South Africa.
CNN host Richard Quest is in South Africa.
Image: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Well-known CNN host Richard Quest had only recently arrived in South Africa when he experienced load-shedding.

The Quest Means Business presenter flew into the country on Monday morning from the US and is here for the week.

He took to social media to recount how he arrived at his hotel in the early hours and 30 minutes later was hit by load-shedding.

Fortunately the hotel’s generator kicked in.

“Well that didn’t last long,” he joked about the experience.

He also shared snaps of Table Mountain taken from his hotel room.

Quest’s page was filled with reactions, with some welcoming him to the country and others joking that stage 2 load-shedding was “a mere flesh wound” and “light scratch”.

The Sunday Times recently reported how small business owners, farmers, workers and hospitals were battling to survive the crippling power cuts.

Eskom announced on Sunday load-shedding would be implemented at stages 3 and 4 between 5am on Monday and 4pm on Wednesday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

How Ramaphosa’s promises panned out

In 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a new dawn in his inaugural state of the nation address. Six years later, South Africans say they are ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country

The utility has set a deadline of the end of the month for applicants for the load-shedding hot seat
Business Times
1 day ago

Eskom staff continue to get incentives for working on load-shedding

The power utility says salary increases and promotions will create the correct behaviour among their employees to deal with load-shedding
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...