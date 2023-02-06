Well-known CNN host Richard Quest had only recently arrived in South Africa when he experienced load-shedding.
The Quest Means Business presenter flew into the country on Monday morning from the US and is here for the week.
He took to social media to recount how he arrived at his hotel in the early hours and 30 minutes later was hit by load-shedding.
Fortunately the hotel’s generator kicked in.
“Well that didn’t last long,” he joked about the experience.
‘That didn’t take long’ — CNN host Richard Quest hit by load-shedding
Image: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
He also shared snaps of Table Mountain taken from his hotel room.
Quest’s page was filled with reactions, with some welcoming him to the country and others joking that stage 2 load-shedding was “a mere flesh wound” and “light scratch”.
The Sunday Times recently reported how small business owners, farmers, workers and hospitals were battling to survive the crippling power cuts.
Eskom announced on Sunday load-shedding would be implemented at stages 3 and 4 between 5am on Monday and 4pm on Wednesday.
