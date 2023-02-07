South Africa

Education MEC intervenes as KZN pupils engage in fist-fight over desks

07 February 2023 - 20:33 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal Mbali Frazer convened an urgent meeting with stakeholders at the school following a fight over desks.
MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal Mbali Frazer convened an urgent meeting with stakeholders at the school following a fight over desks.
Image: Supplied

The shortage of desks in a classroom led pupils from Skofill Secondary School outside Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal to engage in a fist-fight.

In the incident on Friday, it is alleged that pupils fought one another inside the school premises but the exchange continued outside the school grounds. 

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. 

According to sources inside the school, the school has a serious desk shortage and some pupils have to learn while standing for the whole day. 

A teacher who tried to diffuse the situation was also allegedly assaulted.

After the incident, the education MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Frazer, convened an urgent meeting with all relevant stakeholders at the school on Tuesday. 

Due to the seriousness of the matter, said the department, representatives from the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality, local traditional authorities and members of the community were part of the meeting. 

During the meeting, Frazer received a report that the school has a shortage of desks in some classrooms. 

This was reported to be the cause of the tensions. 

The department said they were disturbed by a report that the school management never submitted a request for additional desks. It said several maintenance issues at Skofill Secondary had not been reported to the department either. Some of the maintenance issues were said to be a result of crime and vandalism.

Frazer said she issued a directive that all the required desks and chairs be delivered to Skofill before February 17.  

“No learner must feel discouraged from attending school because of a shortage of desks and chairs,” said Frazer.  

All stakeholders agreed that internal disciplinary procedures should be followed regarding the learners involved in the fight.

Frazer told the officials of the department that the renovations of Skofill Secondary School must be prioritised, and directed that two mobile classrooms be delivered to the school before the end of February.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN principal forced to retract letter telling pupils to cut their hair

A KwaZulu-Natal school principal has been forced to withdraw a letter telling pupils who are members of the Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) church to cut ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | 17 schoolchildren almost drown as taxi driver tries to cross flooded bridge in KZN

The taxi driver tried to cross the flooded bridge in Empangeni with 17 children in the vehicle.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...