An investigation is under way into a crash that claimed a traffic officer's life in Mpumalanga.
The accident happened on Monday afternoon on the R544 Road between Emalahleni and Kriel.
Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department Moeti Mmusi explained that the officer was hit by a delivery truck while on duty.
“According to the reports, Jeanette Mlangeni was doing her routine law enforcement work when she noticed a light delivery vehicle driver who was allegedly overtaking dangerously.
“She then attempted to stop the vehicle [when] she was hit by the same vehicle,” Mmusi said.
Acting community safety MEC Speedy Mashilo sent his condolences to Mlangeni's family and urged motorists to “respect all law enforcement officers on the road”.
“Though the incident is under investigation, we believe, with great caution on the part of motorists, such gruesomeness could have been avoided.
“Motorists must respect law enforcement officers and the rules of the road at all times. This will help in reducing road crashes”, the MEC said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Investigation under way after Mpumalanga traffic cop killed in crash
Image: Jeanette Mlangeni
An investigation is under way into a crash that claimed a traffic officer's life in Mpumalanga.
The accident happened on Monday afternoon on the R544 Road between Emalahleni and Kriel.
Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department Moeti Mmusi explained that the officer was hit by a delivery truck while on duty.
“According to the reports, Jeanette Mlangeni was doing her routine law enforcement work when she noticed a light delivery vehicle driver who was allegedly overtaking dangerously.
“She then attempted to stop the vehicle [when] she was hit by the same vehicle,” Mmusi said.
Acting community safety MEC Speedy Mashilo sent his condolences to Mlangeni's family and urged motorists to “respect all law enforcement officers on the road”.
“Though the incident is under investigation, we believe, with great caution on the part of motorists, such gruesomeness could have been avoided.
“Motorists must respect law enforcement officers and the rules of the road at all times. This will help in reducing road crashes”, the MEC said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Man killed in crash on East Rand
Inquest opened after pilot 'decapitated' in Mpumalanga crash
Woman decapitated in crash on Durban's notorious N2 freeway
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos