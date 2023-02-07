South Africa

Ladysmith officials in the dark about substation fire which left thousands without power

07 February 2023 - 16:11 By Mfundo Mkhize
Alfred Duma municipality officials inspect the substation that went up in flames, leaving thousands without power.
Image: Supplied

Ladysmith's Alfred Duma municipality in KwaZulu-Natal says it cannot speculate on whether a fire which engulfed the Acaciavale electrical substation on Saturday was a result of sabotage.

The incident left about 10,000 residents in darkness.

Mayor Zama Sibisi said the municipality was aware of rumours that the blaze was due to sabotage and would investigate its cause.

“The technical team has tried to restore power in some of the areas, but there is still a lot of work which needs to be undertaken to restore power in some parts. We are trying our best to ensure that by at least Thursday and Friday lights will be back on,” said Sibisi.

The IFP-led municipality is among those that are hung.

IFP calls out EFF for ‘vile, misleading claims’ over alleged assassination plot

The IFP has poured cold water over claims it is plotting the assassination of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, calling the allegations ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Ward 20 councillor Abbas Warasally said the incident had left residents distraught, with some without power for three days.

“Nobody is happy. Some people have had their food going off. The streets lights are not working,” said Warasally, estimating damages to run into millions of rand.  

The councillor said residents were heartened to see the electricity department's executive director Ronnie Mazibuko, councillors and officials at the substation as it showed they were committed.  

“We hope a vehicle from the municipality which has gone to Pretoria to get panels to fix the damage will return soon so we can forge ahead with our efforts to return things to normal.”

TimesLIVE

