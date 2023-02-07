South Africa

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after '30 armed men' rob mall

07 February 2023 - 19:41 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Shops were damaged by suspects who stormed a mall in Mpumalanga.
Shops were damaged by suspects who stormed a mall in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

A manhunt has been launched after armed men raided a mall near Bushbuckridge early on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Dwarsloop mall around 1.30am.

This shop was among those damaged when 30 armed men stormed a mall in Mpumalanga.
This shop was among those damaged when 30 armed men stormed a mall in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, about 30 suspects carrying handguns and rifles stormed into the mall and broke into several shops.

“They used explosives to gain access to cash inside [several] safes. The businesses that were affected included Gold Rush Casino, PEP Home, and PEP Clothing.

“They reportedly took undisclosed amounts of cash from the respective safes as well as from machine slots after using explosives. The suspects proceeded to the Spitz store, where they stole some shoes,” he said.

The suspects apparently burgled two more stores.

“While staging this robbery, it is believed that they fired some shots, hence a number of empty cartridges for rifles and pistols were found scattered around.

“Thereafter the suspects fled with the stolen items. The value of the items is yet to be determined,” he said.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gang of 13 rob Durban beauty store of cash and perfumes

A gang of 13 men held staff and customers at gunpoint at a beauty store in the Musgrave Centre in Durban on Friday before making off with cash and ...
News
5 months ago

WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin

A brave security guard tried to stop a gang of armed robbers from escaping after allegedly robbing a shop at a northern KwaZulu-Natal mall by ...
News
6 months ago

How hijabi heistess was nabbed in action

An iStore customer’s amusing account of a robbery attempt at the branch in Menlyn, Pretoria, on Monday has attracted much mirth on Twitter.
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...