According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, about 30 suspects carrying handguns and rifles stormed into the mall and broke into several shops.
“They used explosives to gain access to cash inside [several] safes. The businesses that were affected included Gold Rush Casino, PEP Home, and PEP Clothing.
“They reportedly took undisclosed amounts of cash from the respective safes as well as from machine slots after using explosives. The suspects proceeded to the Spitz store, where they stole some shoes,” he said.
The suspects apparently burgled two more stores.
“While staging this robbery, it is believed that they fired some shots, hence a number of empty cartridges for rifles and pistols were found scattered around.
“Thereafter the suspects fled with the stolen items. The value of the items is yet to be determined,” he said.
Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.
Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after '30 armed men' rob mall
Image: Supplied
A manhunt has been launched after armed men raided a mall near Bushbuckridge early on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place at Dwarsloop mall around 1.30am.
Image: Supplied
