South Africa

Trail runner dies after slipping from edge of Giba Gorge waterfall

07 February 2023 - 11:01
The scene of the tragedy.
The scene of the tragedy.
Image: Medi Response

A trail runner died after he fell from the edge of a waterfall at Giba Gorge, outside Durban, on Monday.

Medi Response was called to the popular hiking and biking spot in the afternoon.

“On paramedics' arrival, it was reported a man had been trail running when he seemingly slipped and fell from a waterfall edge,” said Medi Response.

Search and rescue teams and paramedics had to access the area on foot, but by the time they reached the man he had succumbed to his injuries.

His body was handed to police.

TimesLIVE

