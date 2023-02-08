The South African National Blood Service (Sanbs) has warned about low blood reserves and called on South Africans to donate to help meet heightened demand.
According to the service’s tracker, blood reserves are “significantly low” and closer to critical than adequate.
It predicts around 3.4 days of stock for both B+ and O+ blood groups.
“The Sanbs needs to maintain a blood stock level of five days for each blood group to ensure sustained blood availability for patients in need,” it said.
The service said it was experiencing a high demand for blood from hospitals across the country, leaving its stocks strained.
HOW CAN I HELP?
The service said to avoid reaching critically low levels, it needs active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors to donate at venues and blood drives across the country throughout the week.
“We commend the donors who remain steadfast in their commitment to saving lives. we need all the help we can get from current and potential donors. Blood group O and B individuals can make the biggest immediate difference to the situation.
“We ask South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” said Sanbs senior manager: marketing, communication and brand Thandi Mosupye.
Find your nearest venue to donate blood on the Sanbs website, by calling 0800 11 90 31 or by visiting @theSANBS on all major social media platforms.
ARE THERE ANY EXCEPTIONS TO DONATE?
To be eligible to donate blood, you have to be between 16 and 75 years old and weigh more than 50kg. You should be in good health and lead a low risk lifestyle. You should have had a balanced meal within four hours of donating blood and should not donated blood in the past 56 days.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Blood reserves near critical level — Here’s how you can help
Image: BLOOMBERG
The South African National Blood Service (Sanbs) has warned about low blood reserves and called on South Africans to donate to help meet heightened demand.
According to the service’s tracker, blood reserves are “significantly low” and closer to critical than adequate.
It predicts around 3.4 days of stock for both B+ and O+ blood groups.
“The Sanbs needs to maintain a blood stock level of five days for each blood group to ensure sustained blood availability for patients in need,” it said.
The service said it was experiencing a high demand for blood from hospitals across the country, leaving its stocks strained.
HOW CAN I HELP?
The service said to avoid reaching critically low levels, it needs active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors to donate at venues and blood drives across the country throughout the week.
“We commend the donors who remain steadfast in their commitment to saving lives. we need all the help we can get from current and potential donors. Blood group O and B individuals can make the biggest immediate difference to the situation.
“We ask South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” said Sanbs senior manager: marketing, communication and brand Thandi Mosupye.
Find your nearest venue to donate blood on the Sanbs website, by calling 0800 11 90 31 or by visiting @theSANBS on all major social media platforms.
ARE THERE ANY EXCEPTIONS TO DONATE?
To be eligible to donate blood, you have to be between 16 and 75 years old and weigh more than 50kg. You should be in good health and lead a low risk lifestyle. You should have had a balanced meal within four hours of donating blood and should not donated blood in the past 56 days.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
LISTEN | We struggle in the festive season - blood service calls for donations
How a pandemic birthed a world-renowned national blood service
Be a lifesaver: baby Mack cancer-free thanks to the generosity of strangers
You could potentially be the next supplier for SANBS: Apply for this SME development programme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos