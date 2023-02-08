It was about 28°C, but the searing heat did not seem to deter dozens of mostly primary school children lined up outside the public library in Delft, Cape Town.
Among them was grade 3 pupil Sekake Thamae, 8, who for the past two weeks had not missed a day at the library, gaining popularity among children after introducing an incentive programme that incorporates console gaming and learning that entices children off the streets and away from crime.
The gaming system, initiated by library manager Ashley Lewis, rewards children’s hard work, finishing homework and reading, with turns at the controls of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
For Sekake, who arrived in Cape Town in January from Lesotho, going to the library is a new experience, let alone operating a gaming console.
“My most favourite part about PlayStation is playing car games. It’s been so much fun ... It has even taught me how to operate a car when driving. I also love playing wrestling on it.”
When the programme started on January 23 there were only about three children, but to date more than 150 have filled in library membership forms, and the number is growing daily.
Gaming reward for reading, homework opens new chapter for Delft pupils
Cape Town library is gaining popularity among children after introducing an incentive programme that incorporates console gaming and learning
Image: Michael Walker
‘Stop the onslaught on our libraries’: Thieves and vandals strike in Cape Town
The idea began with an unused TV and PlayStation console that were gathering dust at the library. Once the concept took off, two extra PlayStations, screens and an Xbox were introduced resulting in a fully fledged education, entertainment and gaming section in the library.
Sekake’s father Mpiti Thamae, a book lover and regular library user, supports the initiative.
“We go to the library every day between 2.30pm and 5.30pm. I remember the first day I took him to the library, his first time being in a library, his eyes were fixed to the PlayStation. He had been playing on it since then. So far, it’s been a great learning tool, and I was shocked to see how it has transformed his life.
“It’s only been a few weeks and already he tells me everything about cars and how they work because of the car games he plays. He has so much knowledge that sometimes it scares me that he may want to test his knowledge driving my car. I’ve been keeping my car keys hidden just in case he wants to try his gaming knowledge on my car.”
Lewis was initially worried the idea would flop after only a handful of children showed up on the first day. “But the following day, 20 children arrived to participate. From there, the number of children grew daily. We have up to a hundred children coming to the library on different days to participate in the initiative.”
Image: Michael Walker
Another frequent visitor after hearing about it from friends is 11-year-old Buhle France. The grade 6 pupil at Hindle Primary School said: “I love technology, so going to the library helps me discover new things every day. My favourite part at the library is computers and PlayStation. They have so many interesting things compared to TV and my mom’s phone.”
His mother Thabisa France only recently learnt about the initiative, “but I’ve noticed his great interest at the library”.
“I’ve only discovered this week that there is a PlayStation at the library. I’ve noticed he’s been going there frequently lately, but I didn’t give it too much thought until I learnt about the gaming programme. I suspect he was scared to tell me about it, thinking that I’m going to chastise him.
“I was so relieved to hear about it because he’s been wanting a PlayStation because he just loves technology, but as a single mom, I couldn’t afford [one]. The library programme has saved me.”
Lewis said the children teamed up to play against each other in groups. Not only did this build friendships, but being library members improved their literacy and vocabulary.
“The idea is for children to play against other children they do not know for them to socialise and make new friends. Often children from different areas see each other as the opposition and get into fights. We hope to break that cycle.”
Councillor Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health, said the use of Cape Town libraries had declined from more than 1-million attendees before the pandemic to about 260,000 during 2021-2022 financial year.
“Library services is working hard to get back to a more normal service in our ‘new normal’ environment, which includes engagements in person, but also with a focus on digital and remote offerings.”
Given the popularity of materials such as e-books and digital newspapers during the lockdown, libraries had also been observing an upward trend, with excess of 4-million people accessing these digital resources at libraries in the past year.
TimesLIVE
