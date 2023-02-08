Absa did not execute the order for almost a decade. During that time, the Gontsanas paid what they could and by December last year, they had paid just over R55,000 to Absa.
Orange Farm family given another chance for payment plan on home loan debt
Court refuses to authorise execution of judgment order granted nine nears ago
Image: Joburg.org.za
The Johannesburg high court has refused Absa’s application to execute a nine-year-old judgment to sell a house belonging to an Orange Farm couple.
The bank is the mortgagee of the property belonging to Eric and Beatrice Gontsana, who mortgaged the property in 2007.
The principal debt secured by the mortgage bond was R65,000 and the monthly instalments payable in terms of the home loan agreement were R548. By February 2013, the family had fallen into arrears of R7,935.
Absa called up the bond and sought judgment for the full amount payable, and an order declaring the Orange Farm property specially executable.
In November 2013, the court granted judgment for R60,397 plus interest and costs. The court also made an order declaring the property specially executable.
However, the court suspended its order for three months to give the Gontsanas the opportunity to bring payments on their account up to date.
Consumers repaying debts to counter effects of inflation, interest rates: Debt Index
Absa did not execute the order for almost a decade. During that time, the Gontsanas paid what they could and by December last year, they had paid just over R55,000 to Absa.
Judge Stuart Wilson said this was obviously insufficient to discharge the judgment debt plus interest and costs, but suggested the Gontsanas made a serious and sustained effort over a number of years to make good on their obligations.
During the near decade that elapsed after the November 2013 order was made, rule 46A of the rules of the high court came into effect. The new rule required a court to consider whether an order authorising a sale-in-execution of a person’s home should be subject to a reserve price being set at the sale.
To address that difficulty, on December 14 2022 Absa instituted an application for an order directing the Orange Farm property should be sold in terms of rule 46A without a reserve price.
Failing that, Absa asked for an order selling the property in terms of rule 46A subject to a reserve price to be determined in terms of that rule.
The third alternative the bank sought was an order authorising the sale of the property as if rule 46A had never been promulgated.
Wilson said when the matter was called he raised a question with a lawyer appearing for Absa about the absence of any attempt in the bank’s founding papers to explain the decade-long delay between the November 2013 order and the institution of the application brought before him.
“Despite being given the opportunity to do so, Absa has not adequately explained what happened in the 10 years during which it declined to execute, why it applied the Gontsanas’ payments to their loan account, and not in reduction of the judgment debt, and why it recently decided to reverse its course and execute against their home after all,” Wilson said.
The judge said execution could not be authorised.
In his judgment on Monday, Wilson suspended the November 2013 order and directed Absa to serve the Gontsanas with a notice setting out what remains unpaid, inviting the respondents to make a proposal within one month of the date of service of the notice to pay off that amount over a reasonable period.
TimesLIVE
