Pensioner traumatised after robber threatened to cut off her ears for gold earrings

08 February 2023 - 09:38
An elderly woman who was attacked during a home invasion was treated by paramedics at her Verulam home.
A knife-wielding robber threatened to cut off an elderly woman’s ears for her gold earrings during a home invasion in Verulam, north of Durban.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident occurred on Tuesday just before 5pm while the 68-year-old woman was performing her afternoon prayers.

The woman’s daughter, who hid with her child in the house, contacted Rusa for help.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said: “According to the elderly woman, she had just conducted a prayer indoors and walked to her temple to light a lamp when a man armed with a knife attacked her.

“He forced her indoors and gagged and bound her with a dish cloth. A piece of rag was stuffed into her mouth. The suspect threatened to cut off the women’s ears if her gold earrings could not be removed. 

“The granny was forced to the bedroom and a mattress was placed over her.

“The victim’s daughter and grandchild were in the home and managed to remain out of sight. The suspect ransacked the home and fled with a mobile phone, gold earrings, a handbag and other valuables,” said Balram.

The elderly woman was treated by paramedics, while security officers searched for the man, who is still at large.

