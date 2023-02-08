South Africa

Ugu and Harry Gwala districts in KZN brace for heavy rain

08 February 2023 - 16:32 By TimesLIVE
Heavy rain has been forecast for the Ugu and Harry Gwala muncipalities in KZN. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Disaster management officials have been placed on high alert after forecasts of heavy rain in the Ugu and Harry Gwala municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said the South African Weather Service issued an alert for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

According to the warning, parts of the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts will bear the brunt of the thunderstorms, with a level 5 warning issued for greater Kokstad, Ray Nkonyeni, Ubuhlebezwe, Umuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

There is a level 2 alert for the northern, western and southern parts of the province, which includes Ladysmith, Underberg, Impendle, Estcourt, Mooi River, Newcastle, Msinga, Richmond, Msunduzi, Hluhluwe, Jozini and Pongola.

The department urged communities to be cautious and parents to ensure children return home safely from school.

TimesLIVE

