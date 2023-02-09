eThekwini VIP bodyguards in standoff with city's metro police over jobs

The eThekwini municipality’s VIP protection services are at loggerheads with the metro police over the protection of councillors in the embattled municipality.
Members of the protection unit alleged they were being sidelined by the city’s political leadership, who they accused of being biased towards their metro counterparts.
A group of disgruntled VIP members - who are aligned to the Municipal and Allied Trade Union of South Africa ( (Matusa)- marched to the Durban city hall on Thursday to address their grievances with the speaker of council, Thabani Nyawose.
During their meeting they accused the city police of taking their jobs.
“The city is beset with vagrants who are running amok and yet the streets are patrolled by new recruits who don’t even carry guns while metro police who should be doing that are busy guarding councilors, which is the work of the VIP unit,” said one member of the unit who spoke to TimesLive on condition of anonymity.
“There are workers who are sidelined while the job they were hired for is performed by the wrong people. They are benched and only called if someone is sick to come and fill in for them and get those 60 hours.”
He said the VIP unit was a division of the metro police until just before the 2010 Fifa World Cup, when it was decided that the unit forms its own structure.
He claimed they had been sidelined since Sibonelo Mchunu became the head of metro police. He also blamed their alleged sidelining on political infighting.
“We’ve found ourselves in the middle of factional political battles in the city, which are spreading to our work environment. They have their battles over positions as politicians and now it’s affecting the workers,” said another source.
“What has happened here is that there are people who have taken sides because of the factional politics in the city.”
The group stood on one side of Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street while across the road a fleet of vehicles, including the city casspir from the metro police watched over them, a move that angered the protestors.
They also lambasted the municipality for a lowering of their wages caused by the human resources department deciding to cap their working hours to 60.
“In this unit there are some officials who have worked for a number of years but their salaries have not kept up with the time,” said one guard.
Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said: “Those few disgruntled protectors are jealous that most councillors chose metro police to protect them. They choose metro police for different reasons such as discipline, agility and greater capacity.”
He said metro police would never take on any extra functions without a request from authorities.
Speaker Nyawose confirmed he had met with the aggrieved group.
However, he declined to comment as the matter was a labour issue.
“They raised valid points but they are raising them on a wrong platform. There are relevant platforms for raising labour issues. This is not a matter for politicians but an administrative issue, it cannot be resolved on the street,” said Nyawose.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
eThekwini VIP bodyguards in standoff with city's metro police over jobs
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The eThekwini municipality’s VIP protection services are at loggerheads with the metro police over the protection of councillors in the embattled municipality.
Members of the protection unit alleged they were being sidelined by the city’s political leadership, who they accused of being biased towards their metro counterparts.
A group of disgruntled VIP members - who are aligned to the Municipal and Allied Trade Union of South Africa ( (Matusa)- marched to the Durban city hall on Thursday to address their grievances with the speaker of council, Thabani Nyawose.
During their meeting they accused the city police of taking their jobs.
“The city is beset with vagrants who are running amok and yet the streets are patrolled by new recruits who don’t even carry guns while metro police who should be doing that are busy guarding councilors, which is the work of the VIP unit,” said one member of the unit who spoke to TimesLive on condition of anonymity.
“There are workers who are sidelined while the job they were hired for is performed by the wrong people. They are benched and only called if someone is sick to come and fill in for them and get those 60 hours.”
He said the VIP unit was a division of the metro police until just before the 2010 Fifa World Cup, when it was decided that the unit forms its own structure.
He claimed they had been sidelined since Sibonelo Mchunu became the head of metro police. He also blamed their alleged sidelining on political infighting.
“We’ve found ourselves in the middle of factional political battles in the city, which are spreading to our work environment. They have their battles over positions as politicians and now it’s affecting the workers,” said another source.
“What has happened here is that there are people who have taken sides because of the factional politics in the city.”
The group stood on one side of Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street while across the road a fleet of vehicles, including the city casspir from the metro police watched over them, a move that angered the protestors.
They also lambasted the municipality for a lowering of their wages caused by the human resources department deciding to cap their working hours to 60.
“In this unit there are some officials who have worked for a number of years but their salaries have not kept up with the time,” said one guard.
Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said: “Those few disgruntled protectors are jealous that most councillors chose metro police to protect them. They choose metro police for different reasons such as discipline, agility and greater capacity.”
He said metro police would never take on any extra functions without a request from authorities.
Speaker Nyawose confirmed he had met with the aggrieved group.
However, he declined to comment as the matter was a labour issue.
“They raised valid points but they are raising them on a wrong platform. There are relevant platforms for raising labour issues. This is not a matter for politicians but an administrative issue, it cannot be resolved on the street,” said Nyawose.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has insulted municipal workers, says union
Contingency plans for Umlazi hospital battling with no water for five days
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos