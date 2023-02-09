South Africa

Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud

09 February 2023 - 17:36 By TIMESLIVE
The Hawks arrested a Durban financial manager who is alleged to have defrauded a construction company of R7.5m with the help of his partner, who is on the run. Stock photo.
The Hawks arrested a Durban financial manager who is alleged to have defrauded a construction company of R7.5m with the help of his partner, who is on the run. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Hawks have arrested a financial manager of a Durban-based construction company, who is accused of colluding with his general manager to the tune of R7.5m.

Hawks KZN spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Vinola Naidoo, 40, appeared in the Durban special commercial crime court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering on Wednesday.

It is alleged Naidoo and his general manager defrauded the company, Channel Construction, between January 1 2016 and January 1 2020 by falsifying payments. Fictitious payments were allegedly made to certain company creditors and the company suffered a financial loss of about R7.5m. 

Naidoo was granted R20,000 bail and the matter was postponed to February 22. 

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Naidoo's accomplice. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Former health department messenger jailed for R23m PPE tender fraud

A former provincial health department messenger who forged a letter to procure R23.7m worth of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres

The well-connected former cop is part of a court case where a key state witness was murdered amid the deadly zama zama gang rivalry
News
6 days ago

Coffin builder accused of running off with retired principal's money

A carpenter who manufactures coffins has allegedly conned a retired school principal regarding a proposed business deal.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  2. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  3. Leopard spotted on grounds of prestigious KZN private school South Africa
  4. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023
'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered student Ntokozo ...