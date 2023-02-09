House dug up after main water pipe bursts in dining room

A Pietermaritzburg family who built their house on a main water line has been forced to relocate after water gushed through their dining room when a major pipe burst.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday in Esigodini in Edendale, forced the municipality to cut the water supply, leaving a number of wards without water.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Msunduzi’s deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said teams from the water department were called to the scene. He said after he saw the damage himself, they decided to shut down the whole pipeline.
“This affected the entire Edendale, Snathing and Dambuza. We had some consultation with the family and some community members who also have built their houses on our pipeline, as there are so many houses that have been built there. The community admitted that it was a mistake to build on top of the pipe. We gave them options and also recommended that they should start looking at relocating,” said Mkhize.
He said officials have consulted the family and promised not to demolish the house but to find alternatives.
Mkhize said they were left with no option but to dig inside the house.
“While digging, the family decided that they would take that part of the house down. But we have sent our disaster team as well as our human settlement department to start working with the family in terms of assisting them from tomorrow,” said Mkhize.
He said half of the house, which included the dining room and bathroom, would be affected.
“The furniture was moved to relatives' homes. The family co-operated and admitted being at fault. We have advised them to start relocating,” Mkhize said.
TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied
