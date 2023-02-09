South Africa

LISTEN | TUT SRC slams campus security after murder of Ntokozo Xaba

09 February 2023 - 17:05 By TIMESLIVE
Students of Tshwane University of Technology came in numbers to the memorial service of Ntokozo Xaba, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) hosted a special memorial service for third-year student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba at the Soshanguve South campus on Thursday.

Xaba, a final-year integrated communication student, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria on February 2.

Campus SRC president Sizwe Nyambi, who delivered a fiery speech, demanded among other things that the university beef up security at campus residences. 

“If there was a visibility of security, that boy wasn't going to kill our beautiful soul,” said Nyambi. 

“We shall show them flames. Let them release him, we are going to prison, we are going to kill him, he will follow Ntokozo,” he said. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Rugby player Ngcebo Thusi appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case has been postponed to February 13 for possible bail proceedings.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Thusi was facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Vice-chancellor Prof Tinyiko Maluleke said in honour of Xaba the university would “double down” on its initiatives aimed at tackling GBV. 

