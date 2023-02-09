South Africa

Newborn baby found in shallow hole on KZN construction site

09 February 2023 - 14:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a Port Shepstone construction site on Thursday.
Image: supplied

Wrapped in a plastic bag and a T-shirt, a newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a construction site in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Thursday.

Mi7 National Group director Colin David said the owner of a nearby hardware store, who had found the baby, rushed to purchase a blanket to wrap the infant in before medics arrived.

“At about midday, Mi7's emergency medical services was dispatched after reports that a newborn baby was found abandoned at a construction site in Port Shepstone.

“Mi7 medics arrived to find the baby, believed to be only a few hours old, in a hypothermic state. Medics worked quickly to stabilise the infant before transporting it to a hospital for further care,” he said.

Police are investigating, David added.

TimesLIVE

