Newborn baby found in shallow hole on KZN construction site

Wrapped in a plastic bag and a T-shirt, a newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a construction site in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Thursday.
Mi7 National Group director Colin David said the owner of a nearby hardware store, who had found the baby, rushed to purchase a blanket to wrap the infant in before medics arrived.
“At about midday, Mi7's emergency medical services was dispatched after reports that a newborn baby was found abandoned at a construction site in Port Shepstone.
“Mi7 medics arrived to find the baby, believed to be only a few hours old, in a hypothermic state. Medics worked quickly to stabilise the infant before transporting it to a hospital for further care,” he said.
Police are investigating, David added.
Image: supplied
