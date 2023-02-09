Benzile Mntambo, Xaba's friend, in her tribute said the deceased had opened up to her about her relationship with her ex.
'We will kill him!' SRC president warns Ntokozo Xaba's 'killer' is better off in jail
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Student president for the Tshwane University of Technology Soshanguve campus Sizwe Nyambi said if the suspect in third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba’s murder were to be released, they would "kill him".
He was speaking at a special memorial service for Xaba on Thursday at the university's Soshanguve South campus, where students and staff members gathered.
Xaba was killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, rugby player Ngcebo Thusi.
The 21-year-old was stabbed to death at the campus residence.
According to police, she was drinking with friends, including her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday last week.
The friends allegedly left the two together, and she was found in a pool of her own blood a day later, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
Thusi is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The student leader said: “We have lost our diamond that was about to shine. Our constitution is failing us. The perpetrator has not got more rights than all of us, including Ntokozo. Our justice system does not recognise women. Every man that has killed doesn't deserve to have a bail hearing. The approach of gender-based violence in our country is poor. If they give him bail, we are going to kill him.”
Nyambi said perpetrators had more rights.
“If they release him, we are going to kill him. We will approach the killing of women and children exactly the way the generation of 1976 approached apartheid. Ntokozo is not going to rest in peace. She wanted to change her family."”
He said if security were visible at the residential area where Xaba died, she wouldn’t have been killed.
“There was a lack of security at Ekhaya Junction. If Ekhaya Junction really means to serve the interests of TUT, they must change that residence to Ntokozo Xaba Junction.”
He also demanded transport for students to go pay their last respects.
Benzile Mntambo, Xaba's friend, in her tribute said the deceased had opened up to her about her relationship with her ex.
“Ntokozo opened up about him to me that he was becoming a completely different human being towards the end of the relationship. She ended the relationship last year August. He did not like it ... I think it's because she did not want him at all and wanted to continue with her life single, happy, and to conquer her dreams,” she said.
“All Ntokozo wanted was to heal and become stable in all aspects of life.
“My heart goes out to the Xaba family. The late Ntokozo spoke so fondly about her late mother, grandmother and her older brother. They raised such a beautiful gem in her.”
Mntambo said she would always cherish and remember Xaba’s persistence at loving herself first before giving more love to others close to her.
“She loved being in a safe and welcoming environment where she doesn’t feel judged or could possibly be harmed. She stuck with me from the very first day of our first year until her last breath. She and I had exciting plans this year, but unfortunately she has left us. It was beautiful to watch her grow to the incredible and smart woman I knew.”
Mntambo said the last conversation she had with Xaba was when they were making plans for things to do together this year.
Jeana Zondani, also Xaba’s friend, said she wished she could have been a better friend to Xaba.
"I hope she did not die in vain. Be better people, let’s be better friends, cousins, brothers and women like Ntokozo and not stay in toxic relationships. Let’s learn from that, let’s just be better people from here," she said.
Family representative Nkosi Mabuza thanked the university for the support.
Apostle Valencia Kgame offered the family and friends words of comfort: “As a church, we need to arise as well and say no to GBV. God, where did we go wrong? What have we done to deserve such?
“Did Ntokozo have to die such a brutal death? What have we done?”
